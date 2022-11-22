Fugitive in state’s 10 most-wanted list arrested in San Antonio, DPS says

Daniel Joe Munoz, 40, was wanted for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements

SAN ANTONIO – One of state’s 10 most-wanted fugitives was arrested in San Antonio by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Daniel Joe Munoz, 40, was taken into custody on Nov. 17. He had been wanted by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on two warrants for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, according to DPS.

Munoz was convicted of robbery and received a 10-year prison sentence in 2000. He was also convicted of two counts of sexual assault of a child in 2005 for incidents involving a 14-year-old girl and received two 10-year sentences, DPS said.

Munoz was additionally convicted for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements in 2019 and sentenced to three years of probation, state officials said.

DPS said Munoz’s arrest did not stem from a tip received through the state’s Crime Stoppers, and no reward will be paid out in the case.

