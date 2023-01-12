Texas taqueria burglarized days after vigilante fatally shot robbery suspect

A taqueria in Houston where a vigilante shot and killed a robber was hit by crime again.

The restaurant, which received national attention since news broke about the Jan. 5 shooting, was burglarized on Tuesday, the owner told KHOU.

The burglary happened sometime during the morning, and the thief stole cash and broke three poker machines.

“There was a death and not even that stops them (criminals),” owner Pedro Lopez told the television station.

He added that they have started taking home their money after each day because of the incidents.

“I feel bad, I don’t know how to take care of myself or from which direction we’ll be hit,” he said.

On the night of Jan. 5, a suspect identified as Eric Eugene Washington, 30, went to the restaurant and robbed customers at gunpoint.

As he collected their money, a man shot Washington nine times, killing him. He then collected the stolen money from Washington and returned it to the customers.

According to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, Washington’s weapon was later found to be a fake, plastic gun.

Police said that the shooter and customers left the scene before officers arrived.

The shooter has since been questioned by police, and the case will be transferred to a grand jury. So far he has not been charged with a crime.

KPRC reported that Washington was out on bond for an assault of a family member charge from December. He was expected back in court this month.

Read also: