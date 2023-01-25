45º

Child injured after someone shoots at school bus with air gun, police say

Police said someone shot a projectile at a school bus on Monday

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Police Investigating After School Bus Shot With an Air Rifle (Abilene Police Department)

ABILENE, Texas – At least one child was injured after someone shot a “BB gun type of air gun” at a school bus in Abilene.

The Abilene Police Department said 25 children were riding the bus home just after 4 p.m. Monday when the bus was hit by “some type of projectile.”

According to police, the children told the driver that at least one student was injured after getting hit by glass. The child suffered minor injuries.

The driver reportedly stopped at the normal bus stop where children were let off and reunited with family members.

Abilene police said two juveniles in the area were questioned about the incident but it’s not clear if they were responsible for shooting at the bus.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

