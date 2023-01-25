Child injured after someone shoots at school bus with air gun, police say

ABILENE, Texas – At least one child was injured after someone shot a “BB gun type of air gun” at a school bus in Abilene.

The Abilene Police Department said 25 children were riding the bus home just after 4 p.m. Monday when the bus was hit by “some type of projectile.”

According to police, the children told the driver that at least one student was injured after getting hit by glass. The child suffered minor injuries.

The driver reportedly stopped at the normal bus stop where children were let off and reunited with family members.

Abilene police said two juveniles in the area were questioned about the incident but it’s not clear if they were responsible for shooting at the bus.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

