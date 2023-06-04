Texas girl graduates from high school at 14 years old

Oforitsenere Bodunrin has graduated from Martin High School in Arlington at just 14 years old.

ARLINGTON, Texas – A 14-year-old girl from North Texas is a second-degree black belt, editor of a student newspaper, and now a high school graduate.

Last week, Oforitsenere Bodunrin graduated from James Martin Hogh School at Arlington ISD, CBS News Texas reported.

“It’s a lot. It’s a lot of work,” she said. But hard work and dedication are in her blood; her older sister also graduated high school at 14 years old.

“Whenever people ask me, so how is this? Is this so strange for you? Like not really,” Oforitsenere told the television station.

Her mother, Bawo, told CBS News Texas that Oforitsenere had different traits than kids at her age. For example, she knew how to read at 2 years old and multiply by 4 years old.

“Normally you would say the sky is the limit. For her the sky is the beginning,” her mother said.

NBC DFW reported that Oforitsenere graduated at the top of her class. She plans on attending the University of Texas-Arlington in the fall to study computer science and aviation.

She told CBS News Texas that someday, she wants to travel in her career.

“Maybe if I can work in a different country with my degree that’ll be nice,” she said.

Read also: