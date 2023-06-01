Great Graduates: The Adams Family, Texas Lutheran University

Texas Lutheran University – It’s not every day that three members of the same family graduate on the same day, especially when its parents and their child, but that is what happened last month.

Meet the Adams family: Mom - Robyn, dad - Greg, and daughter - Ashley.

Ashley was the first of the three to go to Texas Lutheran University. She chose TLU specifically for its track team.

After Ashley started school, her dad retired from the Army after serving for 22 years.

“I either need a job or I need to go back to school and back-to-school won,” said Greg.

After Greg decided to head back to school, Robyn made the decision to follow. They visited Ashley a lot and fell in love with TLU just like she did. They say they wanted to become students, but they wanted to make sure Ashley would approve of her parents joining her in college.

“They asked me if I was okay with them coming here and obviously I was I was excited for them,” Ashley said.

Robyn struggled at first with the idea of going back to school. She tried to go to college when she was younger, but it didn’t work out. She hoped her second time around would end up with her walking the stage.

“I think it’s never too late to go back to school, so just do it,” said Robyn.

While the trio were in school together, only Robyn and Greg had classes together. Ashley, majored in education. Her parents both majored in business administration.

All three walked the stage together last month.

Greg graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration and got a job working in human relations.

“It’s not every day that you get to see your wife and daughter go across the stage and get their degrees,” Greg said.

Robyn graduated with her Master of Accountancy and Business Administration and will be an audit associate at a CPA firm.

“I’m excited that I get to walk the stage, but it’s really going to be more about them walking, for me,” Robyn said.

Ashley graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education and she will be a high school math teacher and track and field coach.

“I think you two right there, they’re the stars of the show,” said Ashley to her parents.