Man found dead in Lady Bird Lake in Austin, police say

AUSTIN – A man was found dead in Lady Bird Lake in Austin on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Austin police said they received a call for a welfare check at around 10:30 a.m. near the 1100 block of W. Cesar Chavez St., west of Lamar Boulevard and east of Austin High School.

The man, who has not been identified, was found dead in the water, APD Sgt. Lee Knouse said in a news conference.

The circumstances around his death are under investigation.

Media reports show that this is the latest incident reported in Lady Bird Lake in recent months, including several drownings.

Police have said that those cases are under investigation and nothing criminal has been connected to them.

“I understand the public has concerns. All these death investigations occur independently,” Knouse said.

