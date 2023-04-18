Man found dead in Lady Bird Lake in Austin identified

AUSTIN – A man whose body was found in Lady Bird Lake in Austin over the weekend has been identified, according to media reports.

Christopher Hays-Clark, 30, was found dead on the east side of the lake on Saturday afternoon, KXAN and CBS Austin reported.

Michael Bullock, a public information officer for APD, said that multiple people reported seeing a body at Lady Bird Lake at around 1:21 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and it was unknown how long the man had been underwater.

Bullock said homicide investigators were called to the scene and nothing, so far, has been tied directly to the incident.

Media reports show that this is the latest drowning reported in Lady Bird Lake in recent months, including the death of 33-year-old Jonathan Honey.

On March 31, his body was pulled from the lake after he had been reported missing.

In a news conference on Saturday, Bullock said nothing “criminal” has been connected to those cases and they continue to investigate.

“One thing to keep in mind is that Austin has thousands of acres of green space and waterways,” he said, adding that they encourage people to stick with others.

“If there was something specific that we really needed the public to be concerned about. that’s information that we would put out as soon as we possibly could,” he said. “We haven’t discovered anything as of now.”

Read also: