Body found in Lady Bird Lake in Austin, first responders confirm

AUSTIN, Texas – An investigation is underway after a body was recovered from Lady Bird Lake in Austin on Sunday morning, according to Austin-Travis County first responders.

EMS crews posted on Twitter that they were called just before 10 a.m. to 700-800 W. Riverside Drive.

A deceased adult was found in the lake by rescue crews, officials said. Their identity has not yet been released.

Further details on the incident are limited.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.