Austin police investigating after car found submerged in Lady Bird Lake

AUSTIN – Austin police are investigating after they responded to a shooting call and found a car submerged in Lady Bird Lake, according to media reports.

KXAN and Fox 7 Austin reported that police found the car before 7:30 a.m. Monday at the Festival Beach boat ramp, east of Interstate 35 near Nash Hernandez Senior Road and Chicon Street.

Police initially responded to the scene after they received a call for a shooting and then discovered the car in the water.

First responders didn’t find anyone with injuries. Police said it is unknown if anyone is in the submerged vehicle. They are expecting to send a dive team into the water to search later Monday morning, the reports say.

Media reports show that this is the latest incident reported in Lady Bird Lake in recent months, including several drownings.

Police said nothing “criminal” has been connected to those cases and they continue to investigate.

