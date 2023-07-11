Police in Central Texas investigating death at golf course

Police in the Central Texas city of Lakeway are investigating a death at a golf course.

In a Twitter post at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Lakeway police said there was “an incident involving a deceased person” at the Flintrock Falls Golf Course, located at 401 Jack Nicklaus Drive near Austin.

No further information was released. Police said there was no immediate safety concern for people in the community.

Portions of the golf course were closed on Monday due to the investigation.

The name of the person who died and the cause of their death was not revealed.

Read also: