Teen charged with intoxication manslaughter after head-on crash kills 1, injures 5, New Braunfels PD says

NEW BRAUNFELS – A teenager was charged with intoxication manslaughter after killing a 51-year-old man in a head-on crash over the weekend, according to the New Braunfels police.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of State Highway 46 West and T-Bar-M Drive in New Braunfels.

Officials said a Honda Pilot was turning onto T-Bar-M Drive when a Ford Explorer on the highway crossed over into the turn lane, striking the Pilot head-on.

The front passenger of the Explorer was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead. He was later identified as Jose Medrano Perez, 51, from Plantersville, Texas.

The backseat passenger of the Explorer, a 41-year-old man, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Two occupants from the Honda Pilot were seriously injured in the crash, including a 12-year-old and a 40-year-old woman who were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A 9-year-old boy inside the Pilot was also taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Officials said a man inside the vehicle did not require EMS.

The Explorer’s driver, a 16-year-old male from Tamaulipas, Mexico, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. After showing signs of intoxication, officials issued a blood search warrant.

The teen driver has since been charged with intoxication manslaughter and was taken to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Additional charges may be pending, officials said.