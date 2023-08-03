NASA astronauts make out-of-this-world visit to Texas Children’s Hospital

It’s not exactly outer space, but NASA astronauts are still making out-of-this-world visits.

A current and former NASA astronaut visited Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston recently and got to hang out with patients at Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center.

Astronaut Kjell Lindgren and former astronaut and former Director of Johnson Space Center, Mike Coats, visited the center and also go a chance to meet patients in their hospital rooms.

You can watch a video of the visit in the media player at the top of this article.

Coats answers one boy’s question about showering in space and Lindgren responds after another boy asks what goes through an astronaut’s mind in space.

Other curious questions the patients asked were what astronauts eat and if they’ve ever seen an alien.

