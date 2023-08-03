96º
Join Insider for Free

LIVE

Texas

NASA astronauts make out-of-this-world visit to Texas Children’s Hospital

Former astronaut Mike Coats explains what it’s like to shower in space

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: NASA, Something Good, Video, KSAT Kids, Texas Children’s Hospital

It’s not exactly outer space, but NASA astronauts are still making out-of-this-world visits.

A current and former NASA astronaut visited Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston recently and got to hang out with patients at Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center.

Astronaut Kjell Lindgren and former astronaut and former Director of Johnson Space Center, Mike Coats, visited the center and also go a chance to meet patients in their hospital rooms.

You can watch a video of the visit in the media player at the top of this article.

Coats answers one boy’s question about showering in space and Lindgren responds after another boy asks what goes through an astronaut’s mind in space.

Other curious questions the patients asked were what astronauts eat and if they’ve ever seen an alien.

Do you have any newsworthy photos or videos to share? Upload them to KSAT Connect online or through the KSAT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email