Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to speak in Eagle Pass, make border security announcement

Guardsmen move along the Rio Grande in small boats past rows of concertina wire placed to help curb illegal crossings, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Eagle Pass on Friday morning to make a border security announcement.

KSAT will be in Eagle Pass to cover the event, which will also include Adjutant General of Texas Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer and “border czar” Mike Banks.

Watch a livestream of the announcement in the video player above at 1 p.m. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Banks, a retired Border Patrol agent, works alongside the Texas National Guard, state troopers and the Texas Facilities Commission on ways to curb border crossings and accelerate the building of the border wall, according to the Texas Tribune.

Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Tim Scott, both R-South Carolina, will also be in Eagle Pass on Friday to tour U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities and the border, and to meet with federal officials.

The Associated Press reported a decline in arrests for illegal crossings on the U.S.-Mexico border in January. The number fell by half (124,220) last month after hitting a record (249,735) in December.

The largest decrease was in the Del Rio sector which includes Eagle Pass, the main focus of Abbott’s recent border enforcement efforts. Mexico also increased enforcement efforts during that time after talks with U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration.

Earlier this month, Abbott doubled down on the state taking over parts of Eagle Pass, including Shelby Park, even though immigration law enforcement is under federal jurisdiction.

Texas has continued to add razor wire at the Rio Grande and Shelby Park, the Texas Tribune reported.

