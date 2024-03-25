2 lucky Texans win $1 million Mega Millions, Powerball tickets as jackpots soar

SAN ANTONIO – Two people who purchased Mega Millions and Powerball tickets in Central Texas may not have won the jackpot, but they’re definitely richer.

A winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at Creedmoor’s Refuel 337 for Friday night’s jackpot. The ticket matched all five numbers drawn: 3, 8, 31, 35 and 44, but not the Mega Ball of 16.

The winner did not choose the Megaplier option, which could have tripled their earnings. Refuel 337 is located at 4903 FM 1327 in Creedmoor, which is just south of Austin.

For the Powerball drawing on Saturday, a winning $1 million ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Austin. The ticket matched all five numbers drawn: 6, 23, 25, 34 and 51 but not the Powerball of 3.

The winner did not choose the Power Play option, which could have doubled the prize. The store is located at 9704 Giles Lane.

With no jackpot winners for the Mega Millions or Powerball, the jackpots have soared to $1.10 billion and $800 million, respectively.

The next draw for the Mega Millions is Tuesday night, and the next draw for Powerball is Monday night.

