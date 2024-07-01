82º
Suspect arrested following shooting at Dallas-area Chick-fil-A restaurant that left 2 employees dead

Patricia Portillo, 49, and Brayan Alexis Godoy, 31, were killed

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

IRVING, Texas – Police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing two employees at a Dallas-area Chick-fil-A last week.

Oved Bernardo Mendoza Argueta, 37, was taken into custody hours after the fatal shooting that police said was targeted.

According to a Dallas news station, Argueta’s wife was an employee of the restaurant and identified him as the shooter.

Patricia Portillo, 49, and Brayan Alexis Godoy, 31, were killed. A motive has not been reported.

Dallas news stations are reporting that Argueta was a citizen of El Salvador and was placed on an immigration hold following his arrest.

