Texas has billions pledged to expand broadband. Spending it is taking a while.

A sign welcoming visitors to Big Lake on Sept. 24. The town, about 200 miles south of Lubbock, is the county seat of Reagan County, where internet service providers are set to receive money to build infrastructure.

LUBBOCK — The goal of expanding broadband availability in Texas has been a long time coming.

Depending on the day, the finish line either looks closer than ever or so very far away.

Late last month, Texas won final approval to use billions of federal money to help connect every corner of the sprawling state. The news came about 17 months after the $3.3 billion was first pledged for Texas — part of the bipartisan infrastructure deal signed by President Joe Biden.

Yet two days after federal regulators OK’d the state's plan to spend the money, Texas’ own junior U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz suggested in a letter that money might be delayed amid a presidential transition and Republicans taking control of Congress.

The most recent back and forth is emblematic of the last several years as Texas has tried to catch up with the nation in deploying reliable high-speed internet. And supporters of the effort worry it may also foreshadow hectic days ahead.

“I don’t think anyone believes there’s going to be more billions of dollars poured into this moving forward,” said Lonnie Hunt, director of Deep East Texas Council of Governments. “We’ve got one chance to get it right, we have to make wise decisions.”

Lonnie Hunt, with his spotted map to visualize broadband availability in East Texas, at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center at Texas Tech University in Lubbock on Nov. 18, 2022. Credit: Mark Rogers for The Texas Tribune

The sums to expand broadband in the Lone Star state are staggering: First, there is $461.7 million from the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021, part of Biden’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then in 2023, Texas voters approved $1.5 billion of state tax dollars to help the effort.

The largest chunk, however, is the $3.3 billion in federal dollars from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment, or BEAD, program that is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Biden signed into law in 2021.

For all the efforts by local government, advocacy groups and lawmakers alike, the rollout of this money has been complicated at best. It has served as a reminder of how complicated and time-consuming building infrastructure can be for the general public — even when local, state and federal governments are working together with advocacy groups and the private sector.

The foundation of the national effort to connect everyone to broadband is establishing what parts of Texas — and the rest of the country — need internet access. Maps made by the federal government identifying the places in most need have been called inaccurate by advocates.

There have also been concerns over federal regulations that limit rural internet providers from applying for project funds. And multiple rounds of funding have created a “hurry up and wait” timeline for internet service providers and the communities they serve.

All these hurdles and more have delayed the longtime goal of connecting the entire state and opening up the possibilities of telehealth, remote work, and quality broadband service to a growing population. Hunt, who carries around a paper with black spots like a Dalmatian to visualize broadband availability in Deep East Texas, worries the dark spots around the state will still exist when all is said and done.

“If we’re not careful, we run the risk of spending all this money and improving,” Hunt said, “but not really eliminating these spots.”

Texas has only just begun to spend billions

Texas has long played catch-up in broadband development.

Most other states created broadband offices in the 2010s. Texas established its broadband office in 2021. The office is run by the state comptroller, Glenn Hagar’s office. This opened the window for Texas to receive a major injection of cash for broadband amid the COVID-19 pandemic from the American Rescue Plan Act: $461.7 million.

Local officials knew money was coming for broadband, but not when. After a long wait, the first round of funding from the program trickled out earlier this year. According to the state broadband office, 20 projects were awarded $12 million. Those projects are expected to reach 1,729 homes and businesses across Texas.

One of the winners was Poka Lambro Telecom.

For more than 75 years, Poka Lambro Telecom has served 24 small towns in and around the South Plains near Lubbock. The company has grown from providing telephone and dial-up internet services through copper phone lines to constructing fiber optic lines for up-to-date broadband needs. They have hooked up farms and oil fields in the middle of nowhere, along with solar plants.

The Texas broadband office selected two counties in 12 different regions of the state to be awarded grant funding to build internet infrastructure. Credit: Texas Comptroller website

Then in July, the state combined the remaining pandemic funds with $303 million from the state dollars approved by voters, creating a pool of $730 million to be allocated among another 24 counties chosen for the second round.

The selection came down to two factors: Location and need. To “ensure geographic distribution,” the broadband office decided that two counties would be funded in each of the 12 pre-defined economic regions used by the comptroller’s office, according to Greg Conte, the state’s broadband director.

The need was based on the percentage of homes, businesses and other locations without access to reliable broadband. Conte said in an email to the Tribune that the office relied on the most recent availability data from the federal government.

Lynn County, where Poka Lambro is headquartered, and the rest of the lower half of the region were completely passed over during the second round. Carson and Roberts, neighboring counties in the northern Panhandle, were the only two chosen from the 41-county High Plains.

“It’s good for those two counties, but that was disappointing when it came out,” said Patrick Sherrill, CEO of Poka Lambro. “I don’t know what criteria they used, but they did what they did.”

Sherrill hopes to win additional funding to help connect more of the counties he serves. He has noticed inaccuracies on the federal broadband map and has challenged them. Funding depends on where the maps show there is a need. If an area shows it is served, when it’s not, it could get passed over for federal dollars.

“It’s a huge amount of money,” Sherrill said. “It would be so sad to see our communities get passed over and not get a shot at being funded because of an inaccurate map. But I think it will happen in some cases.”