Man injured in deadly 17-vehicle crash on I-35 files lawsuit against driver, Amazon and transport company

AUSTIN, Texas – A man injured in a 17-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 that left five people dead has filed a lawsuit against Amazon Logistics, Inc., ZBN Transport, LLC, and the driver arrested in connection with the incident, according to court records.

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. on March 13 in the 12900 block of southbound Interstate 35 near Parmer Lane.

According to court documents, Nathan C. Jonard was driving home when traffic came to a halt due to construction. As he waited in traffic, Solomun Weldekeal Araya, allegedly impaired by drugs, failed to slow down and crashed into Jonard’s vehicle at full speed, triggering a chain reaction.

Witnesses reported that Araya did not apply the brakes before the collision, which left Jonard unconscious and severely injured, the lawsuit stated.

Authorities rushed Jonard to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with multiple broken ribs, a dissected artery in his neck and deep lacerations, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that Araya’s reckless behavior and negligence were the direct causes of the deadly crash.

Jonard seeks over $100 million in damages, citing negligence on the part of Araya, Amazon, and ZBN Transport for failing to ensure safe driving practices, the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit alleges that Araya had a history of traffic violations and was unfit to operate a commercial vehicle. It also accuses Amazon and ZBN of negligent hiring and supervision, claiming they should have known about Araya’s dangerous driving habits.

What happened

Araya, 37, was charged with five counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault in connection with the crash, according to the Austin Police Department.

Cpt. Krista Stedman, the public information officer for Austin Travis County EMS, told KVUE that authorities arrived at the scene to find a collision involving multiple vehicles and a semi-truck.

Stedman said multiple people were pinned in their vehicles.

One infant, one child and three adults were pronounced dead, Stedman said.

She said 11 people were hospitalized, including three children. One child suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, she said.

“This incident was incredibly chaotic and it was spread out over about a tenth of a mile,” she said.

Officer Austin Zarling, a public information officer with the Austin Police Department, said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The vehicular homicide unit is investigating the crash, he said.

The National Transportation Safety Board has also initiated its investigation of the deadly crash.

Read also: