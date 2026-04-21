Eva-Marie Ayala will lead the Tribune’s education team into a new era

When we began searching for a new education editor, we knew we needed someone with the perfect mix of energy, thoughtfulness and expertise to lead our reporters as they help Texans navigate a period of transformative changes in how the state prepares students for success.

We’ve found that perfect newsroom leader in Eva-Marie Ayala, who joins The Texas Tribune as our new education editor this week. Eva takes the role at a pivotal time of growth for our education team — we are about to strengthen our weekly education newsletter and are currently hiring a second K-12 reporter based in Houston.

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Eva is no stranger to Texas journalism — or education coverage. For more than 20 years, she’s covered schools in this state as a reporter and editor. She was most recently assistant managing editor at the Fort Worth Report, where she managed the nonprofit newsroom’s daily and enterprise coverage of Tarrant County. Prior to that, she launched The Dallas Morning News’ Education Lab, a nonprofit initiative focused on covering the ways policy impacts students. She also served as The News’ interim politics editor, coordinating the paper’s coverage of the Legislature.

A renowned journalist and leader, especially in education circles, Eva serves as president of the Education Writers Association. We’ve long eyed her as an aspirational hire and are beyond thrilled that she’s finally joined the Trib — especially in a role for which she is so well-suited.

She will harness the skill and ambition of our stellar education reporters: Jaden Edison, who covers K-12; Sneha Dey, our pathways reporter writing about the ways Texas tries to prepare young people for the workforce; and Jessica Priest, who reports on higher education throughout the state. She will help us pick our Houston-based K-12 reporter and work closely with Rob Reid, the Trib’s education data developer.

Ever loyal to her hometown, Eva will be based out of Fort Worth, further increasing our staff presence in North Texas. We’re beyond excited to welcome her to the Trib and can’t wait to see how the education team thrives under her leadership.