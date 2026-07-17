At a Houston funeral home, a community comes together to pay respects to Lorenzo Salgado Araujo

HOUSTON — Two of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo’s sons received a steady stream of hugs, handshakes and besos Thursday evening from hundreds of people they’ve never met, who came to a funeral home in the city’s east side to grieve him as one of their own.

At the public viewing at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home, which was followed by a Catholic rosary, visitors said that’s what it means to live in Houston’s east end and to be part of the Latino community: stand up together, and grieve together.

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“How could we not show up and be here?” said Luke Orlando, who lives 10 minutes from where Salgado Araujo was shot and killed on July 7 by a federal immigration agent. “It could have been any of us, any of our neighbors.”

The viewing drew hundreds of residents from across the Houston area who paid their respects and offered condolences to his family, including local leaders like Mayor John Whitmire, state Sen. Carol Alvarado, and Houston City Council Member Julian Ramirez.

Salgado Araujo’s two eldest sons, 29-year-old Ronaldo Salgado and 27-year-old Lorenzo Salgado Jr., stood by their father’s casket for hours, greeting everyone who approached.

“I’m here because Lorenzo’s boys need to know that we love them, we are here for them,” said Kathy Danas, who lives in Katy, a suburb on the other side of Houston. “Today, all the tias and tios are getting together, all the primos and primas, getting together to be here for Lorenzo’s family and his boys … If we don’t take care of our gente, no one else will.”

Danas said her father grew up and lived in Houston’s east side and, like Salgado Araujo, was a working man who just wanted to support his family.

“My dad would do anything for anyone, and Lorenzo seemed to be that kind of father, he was like my father,” she said. Her father, who died 12 years ago, would “be so hurt if he saw what was going on, he would not be able to handle the world the way it is now,” she said.

Two women leave a public visitation for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo on Thursday. Jon Shapley for The Texas Tribune

Salgado Araujo’s dedication to his construction job and love for soccer were on full display at the funeral home on Thursday. Two of his white hard hats sat on the greeting table, with markers so people could sign them, surrounded by his work gloves, tape measures, and tool box. Another table was adorned with his soccer memorabilia and two of his Mexican soccer jerseys.

As a mariachi band, dressed head to toe in black, stood in front of the casket and filled the room with music, visitors saw photos and videos of a joyful Salgado Araujo dancing with his wife at a fiesta. A proud Salgado Araujo posing with one of his three sons after a soccer game, holding a tall trophy. A young Salgado Araujo listening to his son playing guitar.

Salgado Araujo lived in this community for more than three decades, built a construction business and put all of his sons through college.

Many parts of the 52-year-old’s life and family resonate deeply with residents in Houston’s Latino community, which since the shooting, has been gripped by fear and grief. Albert Davila said he relates most to Salgado Araujo’s eldest son Ronaldo, since they’re close in age and are both teachers.

Davila said he’s proud of living in Houston’s east side, where “you feel like home anywhere you go … Seeing everyone here today, it felt like I’m going to a family event.”

But he said elected officials have “robbed a lot of the community of their innocence,” and he’s more motivated than before to push his representatives to fight for tougher limitations on immigration enforcement — or lose their seats.

“Our local, state reps, they don’t feel pressure, but they should not feel comfortable right now,” he said.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire, with a hand on his shoulder, leaves a public visitation for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo on Thursday. Jon Shapley for The Texas Tribun

As Nelly Monrroy walked up to the funeral home, she felt a mix of emotions. Devastation for her community, for sure, but also immense pride for her Latino heritage.

“I am here today in solidarity with my immigrant community,” Monrroy said. “We come here looking for a better life for us and for our family, and that’s what Lorenzo did.”

Monrroy works at Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, a church just down the street from the funeral home.

She didn’t know Salgado Araujo. But that didn’t matter.

“It’s not going to stop here, I’m going to keep speaking up and on behalf of Mr. Salgado,” she said. “The least I can do is come here today to pay my respects.”