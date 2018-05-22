AMBER Alert issued for 3 missing children out of Burnet County

BURNET COUNTY, Tx - Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for three children missing out of Burnet County.

The Burnet County Sheriff's Office is looking for nine-year-old Taniya Chatman, seven-year-old Teanna Chapman, and eight-year-old Brock Chapman.

Officials said they are also looking for Tekecha Milena Quinonce, 29, in connection to the disappearance. She is believed to be driving a black 2008 Pontiac G6 with the Texas license plate DCR-0363.

Quinonce was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday in Bertram.

Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger.

Those with information are asked to call the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080.

