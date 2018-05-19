Woman reported missing after not returning home from Fiesta event

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County woman was headed to a party in downtown San Antonio nearly three weeks ago and still has not returned home.

The family of Judy Reyna Gomez said the mother of four grown children said she would return home after Fiesta, where she was meeting up with friends.

Marisol Soto said her 51-year-old cousin was confident and friendly.

“She mingles, is an outgoing person,” Soto added.

Gomez's last social media post said she checked in at the Leaping Lizard bar in downtown and may have been mingling with people from the Houston area.

“Judy took care of herself. I don’t believe she would be the type of person that would get drunk and not knowing she was. I mean, like I said, she could protect herself,” Soto said.

The family reported Gomez missing a week after her last post. She is described as being about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 145 pounds. She has a tattoo across her chest that reads "Ajalae" and one that reads "Jules" on her knuckles.

Gomez's family fears she may be in trouble. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

