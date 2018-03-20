Authorities investigating suspicious package at FedEx facility in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Authorities are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx Facility in Austin.

The call was made around 6:20 a.m. from the FedEx Ground facility located in the 4100 block of McKinney Falls Parkway, located near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The Austin Fire Department sent out a tweet early Tuesday saying they are assisting Austin Police with the situation.

RELATED: Package explosion at Schertz FedEx facility likely tied to Austin bombings, AP reports

At this time there is no confirmation that the incident is related to a package explosion that took place at a FedEx facility in Schertz early Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story.

Re Haz Mat Investigation at 4107 McKinney Falls Rd Fed Ex. Austin Fire and @ATCEMS are assisting @Austin_Police with suspicious package. Austin PD is lead for media. — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) March 20, 2018

