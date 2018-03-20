Package explosion at Schertz FedEx facility likely tied to Austin bombings, AP reports

SCHERTZ, Texas - UPDATE: Federal investigators say the package that exploded at a FedEx facility in Schertz is believed to be linked to the string of bombings in Austin.

(Original Story)

One person was hurt when a package exploded at the FedEx ground distribution facility in Schertz overnight, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident occurred just before 12:30 a.m. at the facility located in the 9900 block of Doerr Lane, which is located not far from Highway 3009 and Nacogdoches Road.

According to officials, the medium-sized package contained metal shrapnel and nails and was headed to Austin when it exploded on a conveyer track, injuring one person. The explosion comes as authorities search for answers regarding a series of explosions that have shaken Austin.

Special Agent Michelle Lee of the FBI in San Antonio told the Associated Press on Tuesday that it is still early in the investigation, adding that “it would be silly for us not to admit that we suspect it’s related” to the four Austin bombings that have killed two people and injured four others since March 2. The latest bombing in Austin injured two men on Sunday.

Roughly 75 employees were working at the processing plant when the package exploded. The person hurt sustained a concussion-like injury from the detonation of the package, officials said.

Presently the FBI is leading an investigation that includes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as well as Schertz police and the San Antonio Police Department bomb squad. Officials said the scene has been secured.

The one person injured was treated at the scene.

