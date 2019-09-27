New manufacturing facility to create 200 jobs in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas - On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott announced that a Michigan-based company is set to build a manufacturing facility that will create 200 new jobs for the city of Seguin.

"I am proud to welcome Continental Structural Plastics to the Lone Star State and look forward to the important role they will play in the Texas success story," Abbott said.

"Thanks to their investment, Texas will continue to lead the way in job creation, innovation and economic prosperity," he said.

The company, Continental Structural Plastics, is a world leader in lightweight composite technologies which include glass, carbon fibers, thermoplastics and thermosets.

"We could not be more pleased with the support we’ve received from the state of Texas as we move forward with our expansion efforts," said CEO of Continental Structural Plastics CEO Steve Rooney.

"From the Governor’s office to the City of Seguin and Guadalupe County, there has been a coordinated approach to helping us secure a location that will enable us to expand our geographic footprint to meet our future manufacturing needs," Rooney said.

According to the Governor's Office, the new project will create more than $65 million in capital investment.

A Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $783,750 has been extended to Continental Structural Plastics, Inc, according to the Governor's Office.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.