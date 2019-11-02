The reason why marigolds are seen throughout the Day of the Dead river parade

SAN ANTONIO - Originally called Mary's gold, the marigold is called campasuchil in Mexico.

The flower of the dead, placed on graves during Day of the Dead, is believed to lure souls back from the dead with its vibrant colors and powerful scents.

Marigolds are seen throughout the Day of the Dead Catrinas on the River parade downtown. For more history about the flower, view the video above.

Watch live: View every angle of the Catrinas of the River parade with a multi-camera viewing experience

Catrinas on the River parade is spotlighting 22 custom-made, illuminated floats in the spirit of Day of the Dead.

The parade began at 7 p.m. at the Arneson River Theatre, but the Day of the Dead festival at La Villita will last until 11 p.m.

The festival is free, but attendees will need to have tickets. Free tickets are available online. The festival will also run on Saturday from 6-11 p.m. and Sunday from noon-6 p.m.

Eva Longoria, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg kick off Day of the Dead River Walk parade

