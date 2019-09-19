SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is getting a Starbucks. The coffee chain is coming to Brackenridge Park and will replace the Train Cafe across from the entrance to the zoo.

"This Starbucks location, located across the street from the zoo, will be a fully operational Starbucks serving not only zoo visitors, but park visitors, the local business community, and area students," said Tim Morrow, president & CEO of San Antonio Zoological Society.

Renovations to the former Train Cafe will start in the next few weeks and Starbucks is scheduled to be up and running before the end of the year.

Proceeds the Starbucks will benefit the zoological society's conservation and education efforts as well as go toward zoo improvements.

