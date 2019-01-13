'There's no way that she would have taken her life,' friend says of woman found dead in luxury home

SAN ANTONIO - To Rick Wright, Nichol Olsen was the "overall all-American girl."

"She had a beautiful spirit," he recalled. "Her smile would light up a room. She just had this something about here that was just so admiring."

Wright had been friends with Olsen for years, ever since they met while working next door to each other as hair stylists in a studio rental. She was an amazing stylist, he said, and a beautiful person.

So when he learned of Olsen's violent death in a northwest Bexar County home on Thursday, Wright was floored.

"Devastated, shocked, denial," Wright recalled feeling.

A man Olsen was dating found her at their home in the luxury Anaqua Springs Ranch neighborhood with two girls investigators believe were her relatives, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Thursday at the scene. All three, Salazar said, were shot in the upper part of their bodies.

Olsen was identified through a family member and online records, though KSAT is not naming the girls, as they haven't been officially identified. However, the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed their ages at 10 and 16 years old.

On Thursday at the scene, Salazar said investigators believed the two girls, at least, were victims of foul play, but it was too early to tell whether Olsen died by her own hand or another's.

To Wright, though, it's not even a question.

"I would say that she would have had to have been killed," Wright said. "There's no way that she would have taken her life, or taken anybody else's life like that. That's just not how she was. That wasn't her - how she thinks. She loved life too much."

He hopes none of them suffered.

"It just made me sick to my stomach to think that this could happen to anybody, or that somebody could even do this to somebody," Wright said. "It's just so unreal."

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has not provided any public updates on the case.

