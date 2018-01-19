These 25 businesses owe the most taxes in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - In order to operate a business in Bexar County, you have to pay taxes to the Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office.

But not everyone does -- or at least not on time.

“The average taxpayer with a limited income is expected to pay their property taxes, and therefore, we must require the same from big businesses and corporations,” said county tax assessor-collector Albert Uresti.

And with $5.3 million in delinquent taxes collected from the 2017 Top 25 delinquent tax account lists, the amount of revenue currently being shortchanged from the county is substantial.

Uresti said $350,000 in delinquent taxes alone were collected from a company called Copart, which now owns the property once held by Eclipse Renewables. The state of Texas in 2016 told Eclipse Renewables it had to clean up more than 2 million tires illegally dumped on the property.

Taxpayers not on an approved payment plan have until Jan. 31 to pay their taxes without incurring penalties and interest.

Below are the Top 25 delinquent tax accounts:

