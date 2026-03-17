Light freeze for some this morning, big warm-up ahead

Cold to start, then comfortable this afternoon

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

LIGHT FREEZE: Some spots will touch freezing this morning

BIG WARM-UP: A return to the 90s by Friday

LACK OF RAIN: We’re headed towards another long, dry stretch

FORECAST

TODAY

This will likely be our coldest morning for a long time.. perhaps until the fall. Several neighborhoods have dipped into the 30s and a light freeze outside of the city center is possible. Once the sun is up (7:41 am), we’ll see a nice warm-up into the 60s.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

BIG WARM-UP

March has done a good job of keeping us on our toes. After this mornings chilly readings, we’ll rebound all the way back to the 90s by Friday.

Big warm-up ahead (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

EXTENDED: NO RAIN IN SIGHT

Unfortunately, a rain-free forecast takes hold through the foreseeable future. Drought conditions and fire weather concerns will likely worsen.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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