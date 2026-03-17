Light freeze for some this morning, big warm-up ahead

LIGHT FREEZE: Some spots will touch freezing this morning
BIG WARM-UP: A return to the 90s by Friday
LACK OF RAIN: We’re headed towards another long, dry stretch
FORECAST
TODAY
This will likely be our coldest morning for a long time.. perhaps until the fall. Several neighborhoods have dipped into the 30s and a light freeze outside of the city center is possible. Once the sun is up (7:41 am), we’ll see a nice warm-up into the 60s.
BIG WARM-UP
March has done a good job of keeping us on our toes. After this mornings chilly readings, we’ll rebound all the way back to the 90s by Friday.
EXTENDED: NO RAIN IN SIGHT
Unfortunately, a rain-free forecast takes hold through the foreseeable future. Drought conditions and fire weather concerns will likely worsen.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.