More than 12 shots fired in triple shooting at North Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the gunman who shot three people in the parking lot of a North Side apartment complex Sunday night.

A spokeswoman for the San Antonio Police Department said that a black male in a silver sedan pulled up behind a car two of the victims were in, boxing them in a parking space, then opened fire on the car.

Police said that one victim was sitting in his car, another was about to enter the car and another was coming downstairs to also get in the car when the gunman pulled up and fired more than a dozen times.

All three men, who police said are between 19 and 21 years old, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims were taken to University Hospital and the third was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

Police said they have no motive for the shooting and are working to get more information from witnesses. Police encouraged anyone that may have information on the shooting to contact SAPD's homicide office at 210-207-7635.

