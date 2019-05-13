TPWD honoring law enforcement with weekend of free fishing

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department on Monday announced its first-ever weekend of free fishing for law enforcement, honoring law enforcement officers across the state with a free day of fishing.

From May 18 to 19, those with an active peace officer license under chapter 1701 of the Texas Occupations Code can fish for fun without the need for a valid fishing license or endorsement.

“These selfless heroes, including our own Texas Game Wardens and State Park Police Officers, put their lives in harm’s way every day to protect our people, property and natural resources," said Carter Smith, TPWD's executive director. "This weekend we encourage them to spend some time outside enjoying fishing in the public waters and communities that they work so hard to protect.”

Wednesday marks National Peace Officers Memorial Day and also falls in the same week as National Police Week, marking the perfect time for the freebie.

Law enforcement officers will still need to follow certain fishing regulations, which can be found on the TPWD website.

Law enforcement unable to take advantage of the freebie in May will get another opportunity to fish for free June 1. Each year on the first Saturday of June, everyone in the state can fish recreationally without licenses or endorsements.

