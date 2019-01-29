Trial underway for man accused of stabbing 4 birthday party guests

SAN ANTONIO - Four guests at Anna De Leon’s 50th birthday party were allegedly stabbed by her brother-in-law Humberto Ramirez, 45, on the night of May 27, 2017. On Monday, De Leon testified during Ramirez’s trial, in which he faces four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

De Leon said Ramirez became upset when menudo being prepared for the party was not ready and became angry when he spotted a cockroach. She said he became combative as other guests attempted to force him to leave the party.

Though she said she didn’t see the actual stabbing, De Leon said that she saw several guests had been stabbed or slashed and that her father was among the victims.

Police identified party guest David Bonds as another of the victims.

“The first one I saw was David, and I thought it was only him,” De Leon testified through an interpreter.

But she said another guest told her that her father was also injured.

None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

If he is convicted, Ramirez faces a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison.

Testimony is expected to continue Tuesday in Judge Ron Rangel’s 379th District Court.

