Tributes continue pouring in for cyclist killed by suspected drunken driver

SAN ANTONIO - Tributes are continuing to pour in for a local bicycle shop owner and cycling enthusiast who was killed by a suspected drunken driver early Monday.

Tito Bradshaw, 35, the owner of Bottom Bracket Social Club bike shop, was hit by a car around 12:30 a.m. on East Houston Street near North New Braunfels, San Antonio police said.

Bradshaw suffered a massive head injury and died later at a hospital.

Police said the driver, Linda Collier Mason, 67, told them she saw the flashing lights on Bradshaw's bicycle, but was not able to avoid him.

Mason was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and intoxication assault.

In the wake of Bradshaw's death, the latter charge could be upgraded to intoxication manslaughter.

"This really hits home for us -- someone in our immediate community and a pillar of this community as well," said Jeff Moore, who was among dozens of people honoring Bradshaw at a vigil downtown Monday evening.

Moore is coordinator of SATX Social Ride, a group of cycling enthusiasts who go on long rides together.

Lewis Rodriguez said he used to take part in similar events organized by Bradshaw.

"Tito was an amazing person. No other way to describe him, but amazing," Rodriguez said. "He would bring everyone together, have some fun. That was Tito, working out and having fun."

Rodriguez showed up at Bradshaw's bike shop Tuesday morning to pay his respects.

Outside the shop, on a sidewalk surrounded by overgrown weeds, friends had placed candles, flowers and hand-scrawled thank you notes to Bradshaw.

"Driving drunk is no joke," Rodriguez said, fighting back tears. "We're losing too many good people for stupid reasons."

Rodriguez said while Bradshaw was known throughout the cycling community, he also was a leader in general who often joked about running for mayor of San Antonio.

Rodriguez said he remembers Bradshaw also owning a bar at one point, operating that business in the same space on North Colorado Street where the bike shop now stands.

Friends said Bradshaw also was a dedicated father to a young son.

