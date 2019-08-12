Two SAISD campuses without AC on first day of school

SAN ANTONIO - Two San Antonio Independent School District campuses had air conditioning issues on the first day of school when outside temperatures soared near 100 degrees.

"It's disappointing for everyone, what we can do is move as quickly as possible to get it fixed and of course move students around," said Leslie Price, SAISD spokesperson.

Sam Houston High School and Fox Tech High School each had air conditioning outages Monday.

At Sam Houston, most of the hallways and classrooms on the second floor of the school were without air conditioning. Students were moved to cooler rooms, Price said. She said crews had identified the problem and hoped to have it fixed for Tuesday's classes.

The main campus of Fox Tech High School also had a steamy start to the school year. The air conditioning went out on the third floor, affecting students from Fox Tech and Advanced Learning Academy.

Students in the 10th, 11th and 12th grades were bused to the Alamo Convocation Center, where they ate lunch and continued classes.

Price said crews are still working on that system.

"It's unfortunate, sometimes it can happen, and what we do is move the kids as quickly as possible into cooler areas," Price said.

Price said maintenance crews did a lot of work at the schools over the summer but said issues can still pop up when there are 92 campuses in the district.

Both Fox Tech and Sam Houston are slated for major renovations using money approved in the 2016 bond election. The extensive renovations will be done in phases and will include replacing the air conditioning systems on both campuses, Price said. Until then, crews will fix whatever caused today's problems.

