UIL hands down punishment for Tivy girls basketball player who shoved South San player

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The University Interscholastic League handed down its punishment on Tuesday morning for a Kerrville Tivy High School girls basketball player who shoved a South San High School player to the floor during a game in November.

A five-person UIL state executive committee met in Round Rock and unanimously decided to suspend Tivy senior McKenzie Dil for two games and place her on probation for the rest of the season.

“The motion was for this young lady to be suspended for two district basketball games starting this Friday," Mike Motheral, chair of the committee, said. "So it will be Friday and Tuesday. She also will be on probation, thus if she has anymore flagrant type fouls, she will be automatically suspended for the remainder of the school year and she will receive a reprimand."

The video of Dil shoving South San sophomore Destiny Hillary spread across the Internet and social media after the game was played on Nov. 17 during a tournament.

Video showed Hillary fall onto the court and stumble back to the floor when she attempted to stand up. A doctor confirmed Hillary had suffered a concussion with whiplash. At the time, Dil was benched for the remainder of the tournament.

The committee was originally set to meet about possible discipline on Jan. 24, which is near the end of the girl's basketball season.

However, South San superintendent Dr. Abelardo Saavedra requested the meeting be moved up immediately.

Hilliary filed a report with the San Antonio Police Department and said she plans on pursuing assault charges, but Dil has not been charged in the case.

District Attorney Nico LaHood said he is aware of the case but cannot comment because it's still an open investigation.

KSAT reached out to Kerrville Tivy High School after the incident occurred, but did not receive an immediate comment.

