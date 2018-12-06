Updated San Antonio forecast: Timing out Friday's heavy rain

SAN ANTONIO - Showers have begun across South Texas and we’ll see a few passing showers throughout the rest of Thursday.
By this evening and tonight, rain chances will increase as a cold front approaches the area.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect starting Friday afternoon and continuing through Saturday morning.
TODAY:
Passing light showers, cloudy skies, and temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
TONIGHT:
Rain chances increase as a front approaches. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible.
Temperatures should stay steady overnight in the upper 50s and low 60s.
FRIDAY:
A wet morning commute is likely as showers and a few thunderstorms develop across the area.
Rain chances remain high through the day; however, there could be a few breaks in the action, especially during the afternoon. A strong storm or two may pop up along the coast tomorrow afternoon.
A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect Friday afternoon.
FRIDAY NIGHT:
This is when the heaviest of rain is forecast to arrive. A line of heavy rain will set up and push east overnight into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday. Some flooding is possible.
SATURDAY:
Rain ends early Saturday morning, but clouds may hang around for a while. It’ll also be breezy and cooler. High temperatures will only reach the mid-50s.
SUNDAY:
Skies clear, however, temperatures will still only top out in the 50s.
More from KSAT Weather:
- Click HERE for KSAT's interactive radar
- Click HERE for more from KSAT's Weather team, Your Weather Authority
Continued Weather Coverage
Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.
- Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips
Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.