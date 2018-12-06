News

Updated San Antonio forecast: Timing out Friday's heavy rain

Flash Flood Watch goes into effect Friday

By Justin Horne - Weather Authority Meteorologist/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO - Showers have begun across South Texas and we’ll see a few passing showers throughout the rest of Thursday.

By this evening and tonight, rain chances will increase as a cold front approaches the area. 

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect starting Friday afternoon and continuing through Saturday morning. 

TODAY:

Passing light showers, cloudy skies, and temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

TONIGHT:

Rain chances increase as a front approaches. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible. 

Temperatures should stay steady overnight in the upper 50s and low 60s. 

FRIDAY:

A wet morning commute is likely as showers and a few thunderstorms develop across the area.

Rain chances remain high through the day; however, there could be a few breaks in the action, especially during the afternoon. A strong storm or two may pop up along the coast tomorrow afternoon.

A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect Friday afternoon. 

FRIDAY NIGHT:

This is when the heaviest of rain is forecast to arrive.  A line of heavy rain will set up and push east overnight into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday.  Some flooding is possible. 

SATURDAY:

Rain ends early Saturday morning, but clouds may hang around for a while.  It’ll also be breezy and cooler.  High temperatures will only reach the mid-50s. 

SUNDAY:

Skies clear, however, temperatures will still only top out in the 50s. 

