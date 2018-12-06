Updated San Antonio forecast: Timing out Friday's heavy rain

SAN ANTONIO - Showers have begun across South Texas and we’ll see a few passing showers throughout the rest of Thursday.

By this evening and tonight, rain chances will increase as a cold front approaches the area.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect starting Friday afternoon and continuing through Saturday morning.

TODAY:

Passing light showers, cloudy skies, and temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

TONIGHT:

Rain chances increase as a front approaches. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible.

Temperatures should stay steady overnight in the upper 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY:

A wet morning commute is likely as showers and a few thunderstorms develop across the area.

Rain chances remain high through the day; however, there could be a few breaks in the action, especially during the afternoon. A strong storm or two may pop up along the coast tomorrow afternoon.

A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect Friday afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

This is when the heaviest of rain is forecast to arrive. A line of heavy rain will set up and push east overnight into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday. Some flooding is possible.

SATURDAY:

Rain ends early Saturday morning, but clouds may hang around for a while. It’ll also be breezy and cooler. High temperatures will only reach the mid-50s.

SUNDAY:

Skies clear, however, temperatures will still only top out in the 50s.

More from KSAT Weather:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.