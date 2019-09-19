'Very uncommon' white catfish found in Texas lake

WICHITA FALLS, Texas - A white-colored, blue catfish was found in Lake Arrowhead in Wichita Falls on Monday.

The catfish isn't an albino, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife fishery biologist Robert Mauk, it "just has a different variation color-wise. It's very uncommon."

"We've seen some strange color combinations in the past, it's just genetics," Mauk said.

Team members with TPWD were surveying the lake using low-frequency electrofishing to try and get a better understanding of the lake's catfish population when they found the white catfish.

Electrofishing uses anodes and cathodes that are put in the water and emit low amounts of electricity to temporarily stun fish.

"We want to make sure that the catfish are out there for the public," Mauk said.

Recent surveys conducted by TPWD showed 9.2% of anglers who fish at Lake Arrowhead are targeting blue catfish and an additional 14.5% are targeting catfish in general.

Mauk told KSAT the team found quite a few bigger catfish than they had previously -- a good sign for anglers.

