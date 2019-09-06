Thousands of catfish restocked in two San Antonio neighborhood lakes

SAN ANTONIO - Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be stocking neighborhood lakes across Texas with thousands of catfish this week, including two in San Antonio.

Southside Lions Park and Miller's Pond in San Antonio will receive continuous stocking of catfish every two weeks through November.

Miller's Pond was stocked Wednesday and Southside Lions Park will be stocked Friday. Click here to view the restock dates for catfish.

There was a pause in restocking during August due to the sweltering summer heat.

“Fishing is one of the most popular outdoor activities in Texas,” said Dave Terre, Inland Fisheries management and research chief. “We want to make sure everyone has access, so we are bringing the fish to the people in the places where they largely reside.”

A fishing license is required for adults and can be purchased starting at $11 for a one-day, all-water access license. Children aged 16 and younger fish for free.

Friendly reminder: Fishing licenses expired on Aug. 31 so everyone over age 17 needs to purchase a new one. You can purchase a license at local retailers or online here.

The stocking of neighborhood lakes around Texas comes as part of an effort by TPWD to bring fishing experiences to urban centers and get Texas families to connect with nature.

Anglers no longer need to carry their paper fishing license. A legible digital photo, emailed receipt, online purchase record or digital copy of your fishing license is also acceptable.

TPWD will also stock lakes near Houston, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Waco and more. See a full list of locations here.

