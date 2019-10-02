Victim identified in West Side gas station shooting

SAN ANTONIO - Alfonso Diaz, 28, has been identified as the victim of a shooting at a gas station on the city's West Side, according to San Antonio Police.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of a gas station Tuesday night near Cupples and Castroville roads.

Witnesses told police Diaz got into an altercation with the suspect before he was shot.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man, 29, killed in West Side gas station shooting, police say

Diaz allegedly walked up to the suspect and pushed him, prompting the suspect to draw a handgun, which the suspect then fired several times, police said.

Diaz was struck several times by the gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene.

