Victim killed in Austin bombing remembered as loving father

AUSTIN, Texas - The first victim in the Austin serial bombings case was remembered Wednesday as a loving father who always wanted to set a good example for his daughter.

Kenneth Thompson Jr., a neighbor and witness, rushed to help 39-year-old Anthony House just moments before House died and is now forced to bear the memories of that day.

“March 2 6:50 a.m., the loudest boom that I've ever heard in my life. It rattled my house and my consciousness,” Thompson said.

The first explosion happened just over 4 miles from where the bombing suspect lived. It happened across the street from Thompson’s house.

“I can just remember running out of the house. My wife was in the garage and she just pointed,” Thompson said.

House had picked up a package left on his doorstep, and it exploded.

Thompson said he joined his neighbors as the third person at the scene to help. When he got there, he saw something worse than he ever could’ve imagined.

“I've never seen so much blood in all my life, and my two neighbors were there trying to resuscitate him. They actually had their hands on him,” Thompson said.

House was taken by emergency responders to the hospital, where he later died. He leaves behind a legacy as a loving father who took an active role in his young daughter’s life.

“I saw Anthony, Mr. House, every day walking and talking with his daughter. He always had something positive to say about his daughter,” Thompson said.

Thompson said now that the bombing suspect is dead, the neighborhood seems to be more at ease. Since the explosion, neighbors have been more vigilant, reporting anything they found to be suspicious.

