Video shows person hanging out of car window, shooting at van

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a person captured on surveillance video hanging out of the passenger's side window of a vehicle shooting at a van.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of Beech Trail. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office responded to the area for a shooting in progress and during the investigation into the shooting, deputies discovered a homeowner's surveillance cameras captured the incident.

In the video, a blue colored van is seen driving past the home, followed by a tan colored sedan in which a passenger is shown hanging out of the window while firing off multiple rounds toward the blue van.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of individuals involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the suspects are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

