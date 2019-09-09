Want to help the hurricane-ravaged Bahamas? Locals say take a vacation to the island

SAN ANTONIO - Visit the islands and spend money.

That is how the managing editor of the Bahamian newspaper The Tribune said people can help in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, according to a tweet from Alison Kodjak, president of The National Press Club.

Hurricane Dorian was a category 5 hurricane when it made landfall in the archipelago September 1. At least 45 people were killed and more than 70,000 are reported missing, according to CNN.

Kodjak, who is also a reporter at NPR, tweeted a screenshot of her exchange with The Tribune's managing editor Eugene Duffy. The subject line read "Offer of help from The National Press Club in Washington DC." While Kodjak's original email was not included, his response read in part:

"We rely massively on tourism here with annual three million Americans visiting us on cruise ships or by air. On Friday I was at the airport here in New Providence and there were NO tourists coming in from the States which will be devastating for the economy here if it continues for any significant period of time."

Duffy stressed the importance of readers and viewers knowing that only two islands were hit, not all of them.

The Bahamas, according to their official tourism website, is made up of 700 islands over 100,000 square miles of ocean.

In closing, Duffy said, "the vast majority of the country is still open for business."

A number of U.S. charities are still working to do what they can to help the islands. At least 16 of them have come together in various capacities. The Grand Bahama Port Authority has also set up a relief fund, which will send 100% of donations to relief efforts.

