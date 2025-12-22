Skip to main content
Clear icon
80º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
New Texas laws going into effect on Jan. 1, 2026
Man faces murder charge after confrontation over noise complaint ends with gunfire, SAPD says
Community’s generosity accelerates mother’s mission to regain custody of her children

Local News

H-E-B yogurt pulled from shelves over undeclared almond presence

The product can be returned where it was purchased for a full refund

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

The product was distributed to H-E-B and shipped on Nov. 24, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by H-E-B - All rights reserved.)

Days after a product was taken off the shelves at H-E-B, another one of its items has been recalled.

In a news release, PlantBased Innovations announced that Higher Harvest Dairy-Free Coconut Yogurt, Strawberry flavor, has been recalled since the product may contain undeclared almonds.

Recommended Videos

People with an allergy or “severe” sensitivity to almonds could experience a serious or even life-threatening reaction if they eat the yogurt, the company said in the release.

The recall was issued after a complaint revealed that the yogurt’s packaging did not indicate the presence of almonds.

The product was distributed to H-E-B and shipped on Nov. 24, 2025.

According to the release, the product was packaged in 5.3-ounce plastic cups with a best by date of Jan. 2, 2026.

Customers who have bought the yogurt can return it to the H-E-B where it was purchased for a full refund.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos