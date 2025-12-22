The DoSeum welcomes 4 millionth guest at close of 10th anniversary year

Tyler McPherson and his daughter, Juliette, at The DoSeum during its celebration.

SAN ANTONIO – The DoSeum celebrated a milestone on Monday morning, welcoming its four millionth guest before the end of the year.

Tyler McPherson and his daughter, Juliette, went to the museum to “have some fun father and daughter (time),” unaware of the impending celebration.

“We probably come once every two weeks,” he said.

Tyler said places like The DoSeum are special for parents who want their kids to be active and engage in stimulating, educational activities.

“It’s a multi-purpose type of place, so we appreciate it,” he said. “Honestly, we’ve really raised our daughter in coming here ... it’ll be part of our family moving forward.”

In June, The DoSeum was recognized by Condé Nast Traveler as one of the eight best children’s museums in the nation.

The celebration comes as The DoSeum closes out its 10th anniversary. In January, CEO Dan Menelly said that, over the last decade, the museum had welcomed more than 3.5 million kids.

At the ceremony, The DoSeum also unveiled its new mascot, Baxter the Robot, who was also present Monday to welcome Tyler and Juliette.

Over the next decade, the museum plans to introduce new, innovative themes to camps, workshops and other programs.

Something new parents can look forward to is a focus on ceramics. This will give children the opportunity to have hands-on experiences with a tactile art form.

The DoSeum also says it will be dedicated to research and evaluation to strengthen its educational programs.

“This research will inform The DoSeum’s focus on growth for sustainable placemaking, fully integrated experience design, exemplary informal STEM education, and engaging learners of all profiles,” a January 2025 news release stated.

