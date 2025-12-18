WATCH: Fort Sam Houston soldiers deliver gifts to elementary school students
SAN ANTONIO – Fort Sam Houston soldiers brought holiday cheer to a local elementary school.
On Wednesday, the soldiers handed out gifts to more than 300 students at Pershing Elementary School. The gift-giving tradition started in 2011.
The school principal said she is thankful for the support from Fort Sam not just during the holidays, but year-round.
Watch the soldiers hand out gifts in the video player above.
