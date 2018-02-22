Want to work for the Spurs organization? They're hiring

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs Sports & Entertainment will host a job fair next week. The organization is looking to fill a number of positions.

The job fair will be held at the AT&T Center on Tuesday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Available positions include part-time ushers, ticket takers, guest services representatives and security personnel.

People interested in the positions are encouraged to fill out an application in advance of the job fair online. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older.

SS&E owns and operates the Spurs, Rampage, Austin Spurs and San Antonio FC teams. It also manages the day-to-day operations of the AT&T Center.

