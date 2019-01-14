WATCH LIVE: BCSO to give update on triple shooting in NW Bexar County home

BOERNE, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is scheduled to give an update on a triple shooting that unfolded at a Northwest Bexar County home Thursday, leaving two kids and one adult dead.

Family of the two victims have identified them as Nichol Olsen, 37, and her daughter, Alexa Montez, 16. The medical examiner's office identified the third victim only by her age, 10.

The trio were discovered dead by a man Olsen was dating, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Salazar said the man told authorities he stayed elsewhere overnight and returned to his home in the Anaqua Springs Ranch neighborhood and made the gruesome discovery.

Salazar said Thursday it appeared Montez and the 10-year-old girl were murdered, but it was not immediately clear whether Olsen's death was a suicide or a homicide.

The Sheriff's Office said in a release Monday that "no arrests have been made."

Olsen's longtime friend, Rick Wright, said Saturday he doesn't believe Olsen took her own life.

"I would say that she would have had to have been killed," Wright said. "There's no way that she would have taken her life, or taken anybody else's life like that. That's just not how she was. That wasn't her - how she thinks. She loved life too much."

Montez's father, Carlos Montez, said his daughter had turned 16 in October and that he had planned to celebrate a number of milestones with her, including buying her her dream car and taking her to her birth city of Honolulu.

"When I think about the things I'll never be able to do with her, it's hard to face," Carlos Montez said.

Editor's note: KSAT has made attempts to get in contact with relatives of the 10-year-old victim, but has not yet heard back.

