Houston police identify 2 suspects killed in gun battle that injured 5 officers

HOUSTON - Houston police Chief Art Acevedo on Tuesday provided an update on the five narcotics officers who were injured while serving a warrant at a Southeast Houston home Monday.

Acevedo said Monday night that officers obtained a warrant for the home based on a tip from a neighbor who said that the individuals in the home were selling narcotics. When authorities arrived to serve the warrant around 4:30 p.m., they immediately came under fire, Acevedo said.

According to Houston police, the first officer breached the door and was charged by a pitbull. Police said the officer shot the dog, killing it. Shortly after, Dennis Tuttle, 59, came from around the back of the home armed with a revolver and shot an officer in the shoulder. The officer fell onto a couch, police said.

READ MORE ON CLICK2HOUSTON.COM

Acevedo said a woman, identified as Rhogena Nicholas, 58, reached from behind the officer who was shot in the shoulder and attempted to take his shotgun when cover officers shot and killed her.

Authorities said a gun battle ensued between Tuttle and officers. The case agent, a 32-year veteran of the force, ran into the gunfire upon learning a fellow officer was down.

Acevedo said the case agent shot, marking the third time the officer was shot in the line of duty.

"(In the hospital), he just passed a note to one of us, one of our officers, that said, 'I had to get in there because I knew my guys were down,'" Acevedo said Tuesday, choking back tears. "That just speaks volumes as to what this man -- just his courage under fire."

Acevedo went on to describe him as a “huge teddy bear,” adding that “the only thing bigger than his body is his courage.”

Because the officers are undercover narcotics officers, Acevedo declined to release their names, but described their injuries and provided their ages and years of service:

Shot in face - 50-year-old sergeant, 25-year veteran of the department

Shot in face, case agent - 54-year-old, 32-year veteran of the department

Shot in shoulder - 33-year-old officer, 10-year veteran of the department

Family of fourth officer who was shot requested police not release information

Injured knee - 50-year-old sergeant, 27-year veteran of the department

Acevedo said the fourth officer who was shot, whose family requested that details about his condition not be released, was in a fight for his life.

Acevedo said officers found marijuana, a substance believed to be either cocaine or fentanyl, two 12-gague shotguns, one 20-guage shotgun, one 22-caliber rifle and one Remmington 700 rifle.

All officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

Acevedo said an administrative review is underway to ensure all department policies were followed during the operation.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.