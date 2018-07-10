Watch wiener dog races this weekend in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Krause’s Cafe + Biergarten in New Braunfels is hosting dachshund races this Saturday.

All friendly dogs are welcome to participate -- just call the cafe to sign up your pup.

Races will begin at 3:30 p.m. and take places on a turf patio outside the biergarten.

Some attendees dress their dachshunds in scarves or even sombreros but it’s not required.

The event is free and open to all ages.

Register your speedy weenie by calling the cafe at 830-625-2807.

