Chupacabra spotted in Amarillo? City officials want to know what the heck was on camera outside zoo

AMARILLO, Texas – The legendary Chupacabra has been spotted in the Texas panhandle... well, maybe.

Officials with the City of Amarillo say an “Unidentified Amarillo Object” or UAO was caught on security cameras around 1:25 a.m. on May 21 walking past a fence at the Amarillo Zoo.

“Was it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A large coyote on its hind legs? A Chupacabra,” officials queried.

They’re hoping the public can help identify the creature in the spirit of fun — if not curiosity.

“We just want to let the Amarillo community have some fun with this,” said Amarillo Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba.

“It is important to note that this entity was outside the Amarillo Zoo. There were no signs of attempted entry into the zoo. No animals or individuals were harmed. There were no signs of criminal activity or vandalism,” Kashuba said.

Any idea what the UAO might be? You can send your, perhaps paranormal, predictions to the city’s communications office at publiccommunications@amarillo.gov.

